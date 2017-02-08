Iraqis rebuild Ramadi after ISIL

It has been a year since Iraqi troops freed the city of Ramadi from ISIL’s control.
Since the government has been slow to restore the war-torn city, residents are taking the initiative to rebuild destroyed houses, buildings and shops themselves.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from northern Iraq.
