Iraqis rebuild Ramadi after ISIL

It has been a year since Iraqi troops freed the city of Ramadi from ISIL’s control.

Since the government has been slow to restore the war-torn city, residents are taking the initiative to rebuild destroyed houses, buildings and shops themselves.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from northern Iraq.

