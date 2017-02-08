Home » News » Iraqis rebuild Ramadi after ISIL

Iraqis rebuild Ramadi after ISIL

News Desk February 8, 2017 News Leave a comment 3 Views

It has been a year since Iraqi troops freed the city of Ramadi from ISIL’s control.

Since the government has been slow to restore the war-torn city, residents are taking the initiative to rebuild destroyed houses, buildings and shops themselves.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from northern Iraq.

