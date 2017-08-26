Iraqi forces recapture most of Tal Afar from ISIL

Iraqi army commanders say troops are making steady gains against ISIL fighters in the battle for Tal Afar.

They claim to have secured 70 percent of the city. However, there are tensions between the US-led coalition and Shia militias fighting alongside Iraqi security forces.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid report from Erbil.

