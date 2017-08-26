Home » News » Iraqi forces recapture most of Tal Afar from ISIL

Iraqi forces recapture most of Tal Afar from ISIL

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

Iraqi army commanders say troops are making steady gains against ISIL fighters in the battle for Tal Afar.
They claim to have secured 70 percent of the city. However, there are tensions between the US-led coalition and Shia militias fighting alongside Iraqi security forces.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid report from Erbil.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

New York’s unveils first bridge in 50 years

Referred to as America’s most ambitious modern-day building project, the first new bridge in New …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd