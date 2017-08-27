Iraqi forces ‘completing mission’ to drive ISIL out from northern Iraq

Some Iraqi army commanders say they are completing their mission to drive ISIL fighters out of northern Iraq. Soldiers are continuing to clear pockets of ISIL resistance fighters in the district of al-Ayadhiyah – near the city of Tal Afar which was controlled by ISIL fighters until last week.

The Iraqi army and their allies say they control all 29 districts after eight days of fighting.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Erbil in northern Iraq.

