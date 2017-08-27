Home » News » Iraqi army retakes Tal Afar from ISIS amid rights groups’ concerns

News Desk August 27, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Iraqi army says it has retaken the city of Tal Afar, one of the few remaining Islamic State strongholds in the country. The U.S.-backed offensive began last week, but drew concerns over the fate of civilians both trapped in the city and displaced by the operation. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8leb

