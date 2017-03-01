Iraq: Urban battle to reclaim Mosul under way

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

After reclaiming open territory controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group, Iraqi forces are now engaging their enemy in the narrow streets of Mosul. FRANCE 24 reports from the frontline.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en