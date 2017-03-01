Home » News » Iraq: Urban battle to reclaim Mosul under way

Iraq: Urban battle to reclaim Mosul under way

News Desk March 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

After reclaiming open territory controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group, Iraqi forces are now engaging their enemy in the narrow streets of Mosul. FRANCE 24 reports from the frontline.

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

‘Don’t be fooled by ‘Optimistic Trump”

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd