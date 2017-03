Iraq: The human cost of the battle for Mosul

Erbil – The battle for Mosul has displaced more than 275,000 people, but the number of killed and injured civilians is harder to document.

Make-shift hospitals have been set up to deal with the constant flow of injuries as more people are caught in the crossfire.

