Home » News » Iraq: Civilians flee battle as Coalition forces close in on Tal Afar

Iraq: Civilians flee battle as Coalition forces close in on Tal Afar

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

The battle for Tal Afar, the last major population centre in northern Iraq still controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group, has sparked fears for thousands of civilians trapped inside.

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Hassan al-Thawadi: World Cup is the perfect tool to fight terrorism – Talk to Al Jazeera.

Despite the ongoing GCC crisis and the blockade of Qatar approaching its third month, Qatar’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd