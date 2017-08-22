Iraq: Civilians flee battle as Coalition forces close in on Tal Afar

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
The battle for Tal Afar, the last major population centre in northern Iraq still controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group, has sparked fears for thousands of civilians trapped inside.
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en