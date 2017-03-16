Home » News » Iraq camps overwhelmed with Mosul’s displaced

News Desk March 16, 2017

Iraqi forces are continuing their push into western Mosul as they advance on ISIL positions in Bab al-Bayd district.

The fighting between troops and ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, is pushing thousands out of the city and camps for displaced people are being stretched to the limit.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Chamakor camp, east of Mosul.

