Iran: US threats could spark nuclear programme revival ‘within hours’

August 23, 2017

When Iran, the US, the EU, Russia, and China signed a landmark nuclear non-proliferation deal in July 2015, many assumed the prospect of a nuclear Iran had ended.

Now, Iranian officials are threatening to resume their nuclear weapons programme if Washington does not change its ways.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from the UN headquarters in New York.

