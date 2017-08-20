Inside terror suspects’ chocolate box town – BBC News

A quiet Spanish town has found itself at the centre of the Barcelona terror investigation.

Eight men from Ripoll have been linked to terrorism since Thursday’s attack – one of them is suspected of driving the van down Las Ramblas, killing 13.

