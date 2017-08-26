Inside Story – Who can protect Yemen’s civilians?

There are calls for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen to be blacklisted

Yemen is being pounded on an almost daily basis from air and land. The latest attack came on Friday when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a residential area, killing at least 14 people including five children.

On Wednesday, a hotel north of the capital Sanaa, was also hit. Forty-one people were killed and many more injured. The Saudi block said those it killed were militants.

But the UN disputes that and wants an impartial investigation into these strikes. Amnesty International says the coalition ‘rained down bombs on civilians while they slept’. And the International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the latest raid as ‘outrageous’.

What’s the international community doing about this continuing carnage?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Nigel Timmins, Humanitarian director for Oxfam

Afshin Shahi, Senior Lecturer in Middle East Politics at the University of Bradford.

Adam Baron, visiting fellow for the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Middle East and North Africa Programme

