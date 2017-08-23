Home » News » Inside Story – Can Trump succeed in ending the war in Afghanistan?

Inside Story – Can Trump succeed in ending the war in Afghanistan?

August 23, 2017

The US President has signalled more US troops will be sent to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. He said the United States was no longer “nation-building” and that America will “fight to win”.

Announcing his new strategy he singled out Pakistan saying it must stop providing safe havens for those he calls terrorists.

And he warned Islamabad it had much to lose if it didn’t stop harbouring them.

Will the US president succeed in ending America’s longest war where others have failed

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Shafiq Hamdam, former NATO Adviser.

Ayaz Wazir, former Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Hardin Lang, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress

