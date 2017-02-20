Inside Joe Root’s first day as England captain

Last week Joe Root was named as the England Test captain making him the 80th Test captain in England history. On Wednesday he was unveiled to the media for the first time to talk about the captaincy and what it means to him to be appointed captain.

We joined Joe as he drove to Headingley to talk to the media. We followed his day to get a look at what its like to become the Test captain. From interviews to photographs, it was a busy day!

