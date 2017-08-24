Home » Sport » Cricket » Ingram Stars In Quarter Final At Cardiff – Glamorgan v Leicestershire NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Ingram Stars In Quarter Final At Cardiff – Glamorgan v Leicestershire NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Sport Desk August 24, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Glamorgan produced a sumptuous display to reach their first T20 Finals Day since 2004. Having bundled Leicestershire out for 123, they eased to the target in just 13.4 overs with only one wicket down.

