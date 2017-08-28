Home » Satire » Inequality Is Killing Us All. Are We Going To Stop It? – Under The Skin with Russell Brand

Inequality Is Killing Us All. Are We Going To Stop It? – Under The Skin with Russell Brand

Entertainment Desk August 28, 2017 Satire Leave a comment

Author and anthropologist Jason Hickel joins me to explain how a handful of rich countries have been able to control economic policies in the rest of the world; why we’re being lied to about poverty; and the radical revolution required to stop the global inequality machine.

Pre-order my new book “Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions” here http://tinyurl.com/ycs8gu6b or by going to https://www.russellbrand.com/recovery/
To see me on my Re:Birth tour go to http://russellbrand.seetickets.com/tour/russell-brand
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast here https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/under-the-skin-with-russell-brand/id1212064750?mt=2
Subscribe to the Trews here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg

Producer: Gareth Roy
Production Co-Ordinator: Jenny May Finn

About Entertainment Desk

Entertainment Desk
Editors and staff from the Entertainment Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Unf*ck yourself from chocolate and sugar addiction with my new book #Recovery

Pre-order my new book “Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions” here http://amzn.to/2vWIrsU or by going to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd