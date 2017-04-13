Indonesia’s purple squad rescues abandoned elders

A growing number of elderly people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease are being found abandoned in Indonesia.

Many are left by relatives who are unable to take care of them.

Members of the government’s purple squad, a team of social workers, are now approaching elderly people who appear to be lost in the capital.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Jakarta.

