India's top court rules privacy a fundamental right in blow to 'Aadhaar' ID card plan

India’s top court rules privacy a fundamental right in blow to ‘Aadhaar’ ID card plan

News Desk August 24, 2017 News Leave a comment

India’s top court unanimously ruled on Thursday that individual privacy is a fundamental right, a verdict that will impact everything from the way companies handle personal data to the roll-out of the world’s largest biometric ID card programme.

