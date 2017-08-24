India’s top court rules privacy a fundamental right in blow to ‘Aadhaar’ ID card plan

India’s top court unanimously ruled on Thursday that individual privacy is a fundamental right, a verdict that will impact everything from the way companies handle personal data to the roll-out of the world’s largest biometric ID card programme.

