India's Dalit Revolution – 101 East

India’s Dalit Revolution – 101 East

March 3, 2017

For millennia, Hindu’s lowest caste, the Dalits, have been trapped in a social system that forces them to do the lowest, dirtiest jobs.

Now, in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest Dalit movement in over 50 years is rising.

Its aim is to go nationwide, with an unprecedented call for 166 million Dalits across India to seek change and throw off the chains of religious and social repression.

With unfettered access to this growing protest movement, 101 East investigates the Dalits’ struggle and the restrictions imposed upon them by caste, law and government.

