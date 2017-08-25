Indian army kills Kashmir student mistaken for rebel

Protests broke out in in parts of Indian-administered Kashmir after police said a student was killed by the army.
Protesters demanded a criminal investigation against soldiers involved in killing the teenage victim, Shahid Bashir Munir.
Security forces accused the young man of being a rebel gunman, but police admitted the 19-year-old was an unarmed civilian.
Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.
