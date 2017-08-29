Home » News » India: Where old clothes go to get a new life

India: Where old clothes go to get a new life

News Desk August 29, 2017

Cheap labour and global fashion trends mean that people are consuming and disposing of an ever greater amount of clothing. But in India, these tattered rags are reincarnated. Textiles from across the world are sent to the Indian port of Kandala, the world capital of the second-hand garment trade and a billion-dollar industry. We take a closer look.
Plus, we meet the Khmericans, Cambodian refugees who lived in the United States but were deported. They are now struggling to adjust to a homeland that many of them have never known.
And conservation versus tourism: Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO World Heritage site, but keeping it pristine is a constant challenge.
