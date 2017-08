Several states in India are adopting laws making it harder to slaughter cows and sell beef.

Critics say the restrictions promoted by a Hindu nationalist government are an attack on religious minorities.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

