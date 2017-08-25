India guru rape case: 28 die in unrest as Ram Rahim Singh convicted – BBC News

At least 28 people have been killed in violent protests over the rape conviction of a popular religious leader in north India.

The victims are believed to be Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s followers. Angry supporters are rampaging through Panchkula town, near Chandigarh.

Reports of widespread vandalism are coming in. At least two railway stations have been set on fire.

About 2,500 of Singh’s followers have been arrested, police said.

Earlier, followers smashed cars and set media vans alight.

The latest death toll was reported by Indian media and Associated Press, quoting the chief medical officer of Panchkula’s hospital.

Singh, who claims to have millions of disciples, was found guilty of raping two women at the headquarters of his sect, known as Dera Sacha Sauda, in 2002.

More than 200,000 of his followers had flocked to the Chandigarh area ahead of Friday’s verdict.

