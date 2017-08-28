India: ‘Guru of bling’ Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sing jailed for 10 years on rape charges

An Indian judge on Monday handed a 10-year jail sentence to self-styled ‘godman’ Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, whose followers went on a deadly rampage after he was convicted of rape on Friday.

