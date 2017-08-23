India court bans ‘triple talaq’ divorce practice

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that a divorce practice that allows men to instantly leave their wives without going through a court system is unconstitutional.

The “talaq” practice, which rights activists say has forced many women into hard times, is carried out by some Muslims in the country although it contradicts Islamic law.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports.

