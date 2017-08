He came, he saw, he conquered! Peder Fredricson & his incredible H&M All In are the Longines FEI European Championships Jumping champions! Even a penalty couldn’t stop the Swedish rider to go for gold in front of the home crowd in Gothenburg. Wow! #FEIEuros2017

