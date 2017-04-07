Home » News » Idlib attack : US considers serious action

April 7, 2017

The US Department of Defence is currently presenting President Donald Trump with options in Syria.
While the United States has been bombing ISIL targets there, it’s avoided taking on the military of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Now Trump is saying the suspected chemical attack on civilians in Syria earlier this week – which it blames on Assad – is a turning point and every response is on the table.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC

