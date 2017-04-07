Idlib attack : Results show chemical weapons were used

Investigators looking into an apparent chemical attack in Syria have rushed to Turkey’s border to examine the survivors.
Turkish health officials say initial results point to exposure to a nerve agent.
Doctors struggled to deal with the Syrian patients and their symptoms.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from the Turkish border city of Hatay.
