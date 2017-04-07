Home » News » Idlib attack : Results show chemical weapons were used

News Desk April 7, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Investigators looking into an apparent chemical attack in Syria have rushed to Turkey’s border to examine the survivors.
Turkish health officials say initial results point to exposure to a nerve agent.
Doctors struggled to deal with the Syrian patients and their symptoms.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from the Turkish border city of Hatay.

