Iconic Mireille Darc remembered for that ‘plunging backline’

It’s “back to school” for Emmanuel Macron as the traditional August break comes to an end – we take a look at headlines and buzz amid crashing approval ratings. Also, Brigitte Macron achieves record sales for Elle magazine in a recent issue where she gave an exclusive interview and featured on the cover. Finally, French cinema legend Mireille Darc has died and will be remembered by many for “that dress”.

