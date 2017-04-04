Home » News » ‘I saw torched doors, people torn to pieces’: Survivors recall deadly St.Petersburg Metro blast

‘I saw torched doors, people torn to pieces’: Survivors recall deadly St.Petersburg Metro blast

News Desk April 4, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Passengers who were injured in St. Petersburg metro blast recall the bombing that claimed 14 lives.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Kyrgyzstan identifies St Petersburg metro blast suspect

Kyrgyzstan’s intelligence agency has identified a suspect in attack on St Petersburg’s subway system. Fourteen …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd