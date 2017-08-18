I Never Gave Up: Mark Stoneman On Being The New Man In At 30 – England v West Indies First Test 2017

Mark Stoneman reflects on a 10-year journey through the testing landscape of professional cricket, which culminated in a call up to the national team, a moment all young cricketers dream of.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:

http://www.ecb.co.uk