Hyundai aims for U.S. investment boost under Trump

The Hyundai Motor Group says it plans to lift U.S. investment by 50 percent in the next five years to $3.1 billion and may build a new U.S. plant. That makes it the latest in a line of auto makers announcing new spending under President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to tax imports, as Reuters’ Hyunjoo Jin reports.

