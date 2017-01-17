Home » News » Hyundai aims for U.S. investment boost under Trump

Hyundai aims for U.S. investment boost under Trump

January 17, 2017

The Hyundai Motor Group says it plans to lift U.S. investment by 50 percent in the next five years to $3.1 billion and may build a new U.S. plant. That makes it the latest in a line of auto makers announcing new spending under President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to tax imports, as Reuters’ Hyunjoo Jin reports.

