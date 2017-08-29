Hurricane Harvey Update: Dams overflow, civilians help with rescue efforts

Subscribe to France 24 now:

In a race against the elements – rescue workers have been working round the clock to save thousands of people stranded by the unprecedented flooding.Many have been forced to climb onto their rooftops as the water levels continue to rise across the city.Others have been trying to salvage some of their possesions before abandoning their homes.UPSOT”The water is probably another 4 inches (10 cm) (higher) since I was last here a couple of hours ago.”With emergency crews overwhelmed by the scope of the disaster – many civilians have been pitching in – using personal boats, kayaks, whatever can float to help people to nearby shelters.Voxpop”Unbelievable, it`s just unbelievable. Can`t believe it. We never experienced anything like this. ”

Officials are setting up additional shelters – but as roadways turn into rivers – the problem is being able to navigate the flooded city.And Hurricane Harvey isn”t finished yet – Meterologists are predicting up to an additional 51 centimeters of rain through Thursday. The record-breaking rainfall has caused a pair of dams that protect downtown Houston to overflow – prompting more evacution orders by city officials.

