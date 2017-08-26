Home » News » Hurricane Harvey slams into southern Texas

Hurricane Harvey slams into southern Texas

News Desk August 26, 2017

The most powerful storm to hit the United States in more than a decade is battering southern Texas with 210kph winds and torrential rain.
Hurricane Harvey has dumped 42 centimetres of rain on one area, and more than 1,000 homes have lost electricity.
Al Jazeera’s Duncan Crawford reports.

