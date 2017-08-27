Hurricane Harvey aftermath: At least 3 dead as storm rampages across Texas

At least 3 people died and up to 14 more were injured as Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast town of Rockport on Saturday, causing major damage. Dozens of buildings had their roofs blown off, while numerous vehicles were damaged beyond repair, as numerous trees and utility pole dislodged and fell on top of them.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lex

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

