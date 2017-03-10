Hundreds of US marines deployed to Syria

Hundreds of additional US soldiers have arrived in Syria to help local forces drive ISIL out of their self-declared capital, Raqqa.
It marks a new escalation in America’s war against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) in Syria.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington DC.
