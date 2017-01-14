How will Obama’s legacy be remembered? – UpFront

On January 20, President Barack Obama hands over the reins of power to President-elect Donald Trump.

Derek Chollet, former director at the National Security Council, spoke to UpFront about Obama’s foreign policy decisions and his legacy.

“I think he will be missed,” said Chollet, who was also assistant secretary of defense in Obama’s administration. “As time goes on, there will be even greater appreciation here in the United States and around the world for many of President Obama’s accomplishments in foreign policy.”

