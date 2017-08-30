How much is tropical storm Harvey linked to climate change?

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 30.08.17: States-side papers continue to focus on the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey and the massive flooding in Houston. Papers debate how much of it is due to climate change. Meanwhile, Mumbai is experiencing it’s own deluge, the Iraqi province of Kirkuk announces it will participate in a referendum on the independent of Kurdistan and the FARC consider changing their name.
http://www.france24.com/en/press-review
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en