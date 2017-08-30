How much is tropical storm Harvey linked to climate change?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 30.08.17: States-side papers continue to focus on the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey and the massive flooding in Houston. Papers debate how much of it is due to climate change. Meanwhile, Mumbai is experiencing it’s own deluge, the Iraqi province of Kirkuk announces it will participate in a referendum on the independent of Kurdistan and the FARC consider changing their name.

