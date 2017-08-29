Home » News » Houston flood: Reservoirs begin overspilling

Houston flood: Reservoirs begin overspilling

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

Two reservoirs in Houston, in the US state of Texas, containing much of the flooding caused by tropical storm Harvey are starting to overflow.

Authorities have had to release more water into the city’s swollen drainage system to avoid damaging two dams.

Nine people are confirmed dead as a result of the disaster, but there are fears more bodies will be found when floodwaters recede.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

North Korea: “There are dangers here”–a freeze is not the answer

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd