Houston flood: Reservoirs begin overspilling

Two reservoirs in Houston, in the US state of Texas, containing much of the flooding caused by tropical storm Harvey are starting to overflow.

Authorities have had to release more water into the city’s swollen drainage system to avoid damaging two dams.

Nine people are confirmed dead as a result of the disaster, but there are fears more bodies will be found when floodwaters recede.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/