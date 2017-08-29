Home » Sport » Cricket » Hope Hits Hundred As Windies Secure Historic Win On Thrilling Final Day – England v WI 2nd Test 2017

Hope Hits Hundred As Windies Secure Historic Win On Thrilling Final Day – England v WI 2nd Test 2017

Sport Desk August 29, 2017 Cricket

West Indies pulled a sensational final day batting performance to chase down a formidable 322, and win a Test in England for the first time in 17 years.

