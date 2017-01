Extra police are on the streets in Hong Kong as it celebrates the Chinese New Year.

The deployment of increased security follows some of the worst violence in decades at last year’s festivities, which became known as the “fishball riots”.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Hong Kong.

