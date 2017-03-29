Home » News » Hong Kong: Concern over plans to revamp old airport area

Hong Kong: Concern over plans to revamp old airport area

Before 1998, planes landing at Hong Kong’s old Kai Tak airport had to bank sharply just before touching down on the runway.

Now, the government has laid out a redevelopment plan, which involves pulling down old buildings to make way for luxury high rises in the neighbourhood.

But residents living in buildings dating back to the 1950s have raised concerns.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.

