Honeymoon Over? Macron slides in the polls as he faces first real test

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
In this edition of The Debate – is the honeymoon over for France’s new president? Emmanuel Macron is sliding in the polls ahead of back-to-school protests against plans to loosen labor laws. How serious is it? What impact could this have on his ambitions to weigh heavily on the world stage?
Produced by Michele BARBERO, Jessica HOWARD-JOHNSTON and Chris DAVIS
http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/emission/18881
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en