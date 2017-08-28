Home » News » Honeymoon Over? Macron slides in the polls as he faces first real test

Honeymoon Over? Macron slides in the polls as he faces first real test

News Desk August 28, 2017

In this edition of The Debate – is the honeymoon over for France’s new president? Emmanuel Macron is sliding in the polls ahead of back-to-school protests against plans to loosen labor laws. How serious is it? What impact could this have on his ambitions to weigh heavily on the world stage?
Produced by Michele BARBERO, Jessica HOWARD-JOHNSTON and Chris DAVIS
