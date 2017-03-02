Home » News » Honduras rally honours murdered indigenous activist

Honduras rally honours murdered indigenous activist

News Desk March 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Hondurans have marched in the capital to mark one year since the murder of a leading environmental activist.

For years, Berta Caceres, the leader of the Council of Popular and Indigenous Peoples Organisations of Honduras, campaigned against the construction of a hydroelectric project she said posed a threat to the Lenca people.

The campaign group Global Witness says Honduras is the most dangerous country in the world for environmental activists, with more than 120 of them killed there since 2010.

Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from Tegucigalpa.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Paris Fashion Week: Row of ‘sadistic’ treatment of models overshadows show

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd