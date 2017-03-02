Honduras rally honours murdered indigenous activist

Hondurans have marched in the capital to mark one year since the murder of a leading environmental activist.

For years, Berta Caceres, the leader of the Council of Popular and Indigenous Peoples Organisations of Honduras, campaigned against the construction of a hydroelectric project she said posed a threat to the Lenca people.

The campaign group Global Witness says Honduras is the most dangerous country in the world for environmental activists, with more than 120 of them killed there since 2010.

Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from Tegucigalpa.

