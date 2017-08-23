Home for terrorism? Investigation underway in small Spanish town of Ripoll after Barcelona attack

The Spanish town of Ripoll has found itself at the center of the investigation into last week’s terror attacks.
Many members of the cell which carried out the twin atrocities killing 15, had grown up together and been radicalized in this small town on the border with France.
RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air
Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv
RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.