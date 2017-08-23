Home for terrorism? Investigation underway in small Spanish town of Ripoll after Barcelona attack

The Spanish town of Ripoll has found itself at the center of the investigation into last week’s terror attacks.

Many members of the cell which carried out the twin atrocities killing 15, had grown up together and been radicalized in this small town on the border with France.

