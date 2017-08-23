Home » News » Hit hard by falling oil prices, Angola looks to diversify economy

Hit hard by falling oil prices, Angola looks to diversify economy

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

As Angola elects its first new president in almost four decades, we take a look at how the nation is suffering from an economic downturn. Once a major exporter of agricultural products, the country has become heavily dependent on oil since the end of a civil war in 2002. Hit hard by falling oil prices, the government is now looking to diversify its economy.
http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/emission/20550

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

When Day Became Night: Special report

In this special report, Sky News Presenter Kay Burley reports from Madras, Oregon – one …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd