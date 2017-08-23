Hit hard by falling oil prices, Angola looks to diversify economy

Subscribe to France 24 now:

As Angola elects its first new president in almost four decades, we take a look at how the nation is suffering from an economic downturn. Once a major exporter of agricultural products, the country has become heavily dependent on oil since the end of a civil war in 2002. Hit hard by falling oil prices, the government is now looking to diversify its economy.

