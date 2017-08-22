Historic Moment – First VAR Review in the Bundesliga

Historic use of video assist leads to Lewandowski goal

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

The curtain-raiser of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season was the beginning of a new chapter in the league’s history, courtesy of the new video assistant referee. After footage was reviewed by VAR, referee Tobias Stieler pointed to the spot, despite having not seen a foul on Robert Lewandowski in the box. The Pole picked himself and tucked away his first Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern München’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

You can see highlights from the Bundesliga at http://www.bundesliga.com.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!