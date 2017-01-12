Home » Sport » Cricket » Highlights – Sam Billings 93, MS Dhoni 68* – India A v England

Highlights – Sam Billings 93, MS Dhoni 68* – India A v England

Sport Desk January 12, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment 1 Views

Sam Billings made 93 as England beat India A in their first warm-up match ahead of the ODI series.

MS Dhoni earlier hit an unbeaten 68 as India A made 304-5.

Billings lead England’s reply by hitting 93 and Jason Roy added 62 as the tourist won by three wickets.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:
http://www.ecb.co.uk

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

NatWest T20 Blast – Inside Finals Day 2016

Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings and Durham Jets. Four teams, there could only be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd