Highlights – Sam Billings 93, MS Dhoni 68* – India A v England

Sam Billings made 93 as England beat India A in their first warm-up match ahead of the ODI series.

MS Dhoni earlier hit an unbeaten 68 as India A made 304-5.

Billings lead England’s reply by hitting 93 and Jason Roy added 62 as the tourist won by three wickets.

