Highlights: Japan beat Hong Kong at the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Japan get their second world cup win by beating Hong Kong in the 11th place playoff at the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Follow World Rugby on social media:

Official Website! http://www.rugbyworldcup.com,

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel For More Great Videos https://youtube.com/user/irb,

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/rugbyworldcup,

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rugbyworldcup and https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby,

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby,