High Stakes Encounter With Quarter-Final Places On The Line – Sussex v Essex NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Sport Desk August 19, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Sussex completed an impressive 55-run margin over Essex. Yet they just missed out on the quarter-finals due to an inferior net run-rate, 0.423 to Somerset’s 0.491.

