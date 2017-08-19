High Stakes Encounter With Quarter-Final Places On The Line – Sussex v Essex NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Sussex completed an impressive 55-run margin over Essex. Yet they just missed out on the quarter-finals due to an inferior net run-rate, 0.423 to Somerset’s 0.491.

